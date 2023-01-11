A young man got many people talking on TikTok with the way he showed off his new Mercedes Benz

Many people were amazed that he fully represented the brand of the vehicle he just bought as he sewed the Benz logo on his cloth

Among those who watched the video of his friends hanging by the car were TikTokers who wanted to know his source of wealth

A young millionaire, @sanousasawadogo, who recently bought a Mercedes Benz showed it off in a video as his friends celebrated with him.

At the start of the TikTok clip, he could be seen posing in front of the vehicle with a Benz logo designed on his native attire to show he is the owner.

Many people who watched his video wondered how he got his money. Photo source: TikTok/@sanousasawadogo

Happy Mercedes Benz owner

Seconds into the funny video, his well-wishers hung on the vehicle as the Benz was put in slow motion.

Many people who watched his video said that he is a case of another "money miss road" as they wondered what he really does for a living.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 60,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Omos said:

"My guy sew benz logo for e native."

Nasa Austin said:

"Another car in wrong hands."

Toretto said:

"Someone in the United States missing a Mercedes rn lmao."

Face said:

"True definition of “you fit get money make you no still get levels."

Victory said:

"E reach your turn you use Benz logo sew up and down."

Carlitos way said:

"They rather have a luxury vehicle than a nice house! The same thing happen here in the US."

Man shows off 2021 Benz

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @habbyfx, who trades forex, gathered massive reactions online when he shared a video capturing the moment he took his 2021 CLA 45 AMG to the University of Lagos.

Still seated in the expensive car, many students gathered around, touched it and admired the young man's wealth.

There were also security officials around the vehicle, trying to restore calm. Many people tried to guess the price of the automobile.

