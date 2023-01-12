A 17-year-old Nigerian, Peter Ndifereke, whose hair-making video went viral has in this exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh talked about how he learnt the skill and his reality as a male hairdresser.

Speaking with Joseph Omotayo, the teenager said that he got the skill from his mother by observing how she works on customers' hair. He added that he has been plaiting for 12 years now as he started the craft when he was a kid.

My love for hairdressing

On how he has been navigating an industry that is heavily women-dominated, the brilliant stylist said his love for the craft always keeps him going. In his words:

"Yes I know hairdressing is women dominated, but I I love making hair it gives me joy because am really good at it."

Ndifereke who said that his skill has been doubted before stated that people did so because they saw him as a small boy who may not know what he is doing.

My skill was doubted

Giving an instance when such happened, he said a customer initially refused to let him touch her hair. After she was assured of his skill, she allowed him and the result surprised her. He narrated:

"This was how it happened, a client came in to have her hair done and she said she wanted to make braids, then mum said Ndifereke go and make the hair. When I stood up, the client said 'na this small pickin wan make my hair?' I didn’t say anything. My mum said 'don’t say he is small, when he makes your hair, you would know he is good at what he does...."

The amazing teenager said that though he has made a lot of money in the business, he often gives it to his mother. He disclosed how much he charges his customers on average:

"I charge depending on the style like knotless braids I charge N10k, stitch braids N8k to N12k depending on the style, and my Ghana braids I make them for N9k."

