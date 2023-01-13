A blessed mum of two recounted the pregnancy losses that saw her mother-in-law turn against her

Margaret Wanjobi said she suffered 10 miscarriages before welcoming two healthy bundles of joy

She recalled when burying one of her babies, her mother-in-law told her to look for another place to bury her kids

The pain of burying one's child as a parent is one of the most heartbreaking experiences of life.

Kenyan mum, Margaret Wanjobi has lost 10 babies and her fallopian tube. Photo: Citizen Kenya.

Margaret Wanjobi recalled her first pregnancy loss which was one of the most painful experiences in the journey.

Relieving pain after pregnancy loss

The mum of two disclosed her first pregnancy loss was ectopic as she lost both her child and the fallopian tube.

The child also had a birth defect of the abdominal wall called exomphalos that saw the little one and the mother hospitalised for three months.

"I remember there was no single day I slept properly, I had to be alert, it was a huge challenge. Eventually, the lungs were infected and the kidneys failed, doctors gave us only five months.

My baby weighed 3.2 kgs at birth but weighed 700 grams, when we lost our firstborn, I was in pain but felt relieved too, like some weight had been taken off me," she recalled as quoted by Citizen Kenya.

Losing two pregnancies in quick succession

According to the Cleveland Clinic, exomphalos is when abdominal organs develop outside the belly.

Wanjobi had other stillbirths and she recounted her mother-in-law and husband being her pillar of strength at the beginning.

"I was married and we wanted a child of our own and there are expectations from the society and the family. Eventually, I got pregnant again twice and lost both, the first at three months and the latter at four months.

I did not give up and I got pregnant again. The doctors knowing my medical history put me on bed rest, eventually, I got the baby but died after one week," she stated.

Bitter, rude mother-in-law

The tone of the family started shifting and turning against her because of the series of bad omens around him.

She felt alone and her mother-in-law, frustrated and disappointed pierced her heart with hurtful words on one burial.

"My mother-in-law, during the burial, warned that I should find another place to bury my dead babies and that she will not allow me to turn their farm into a cemetery. Perhaps, that was my lowest moment," she tearfully stated.

However, she was blessed to have two successful pregnancies after 10 painful miscarriages

Nine miscarriages, one child

In a similar experience, in October last year, a woman emotionally recounted suffering nine miscarriages before getting her first child.

In an interview, Nana Akosua Sarpong Asenso disclosed she suffered nine traumatic miscarriages for over four years before her first child.

Some netizens shared their experiences while others posted that her story moved and motivated them after watching her video.

