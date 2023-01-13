A young lady who lives alone in her one-room apartment has made a video of how she arranged her space

Many people were surprised when she put sugar and ice cubes in her flower vase as a way to help the plant last longer

To make her kitchen cool, the lady placed cute wallpapers over the smeared wall to change the look

A beautiful lady (@_olatikintana) has shared a video of how she gave herself self-care in a small apartment to make up for living alone.

In the TikTok clip, the lady came home to a self-contain that was so disorganised. After changing her work clothes, she put lit a scented candle and arranged some flowers in a vase.

The lady put sugar and ice blocks in her flower vase. Photo source: TikTok/@_olatikintana

Beautiful home upgrade

She proceeded into her kitchen, washed the dirty wall and put cute wallpapers on the surface. Before bathing, she made a nice rice meal. She went to her disorganised bed and laid it well.

When the food was done, she set a mobile table on her bed and settled to eat. Many people said that they love the way she took care of herself.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with 26,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

lilithdaglorious said:

"I love how you organise your space....very neat and organised."

Gabrielle asked:

"Hi what did you add inside the flower vase?"

She replied:

"Ice block, sugar and water, but I inter switch the sugar for lime sometimes."

iamstanleyifeanyi said:

"Boyyy!! After seeing how you arranged your space so decently more than some bougie places I've seen, I feel so overawed. I love."

Olanreywaju asked:

"This is a self con apartment right?"

She replied:

"Yes sir."

Timi Okoh said:

"Love the wallpaper on the kitchen wall…took the place from 10 to 100."

