A 12-year-old girl has gone viral on TikTok because of her impressive height which has stunned many people

The girl who was dressed in her school uniform stood with a lady but she towers above her with many inches

Some people on TikTok have said the girl's height is very good for many things including basketball and modelling

A school girl who is just 12 years old has shown off her very tall height in a trending TikTok video.

The girl stood beside a young lady but it was obvious that she towered inches more than her.

The girl's impressive height has stunned so many people. Photo credit: TikTok/@justkingphoebe.

She is so tall that many people are finding it hard to believe that she is just 12. But that is obviously her age and she said so in the video posted by @justkingphoebe.

Student who is so tall wows netizens

The girl is still in school but her class is not yet confirmed. She appeared in her school uniform in the video.

She behaved in a shy way when she was asked to say her age.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

People on TikTok have said the girl's height is an asset in many fields such as modelling and basketball.

@promzylaboss said:

"Make she go dey play basketball."

@Chukwudi Godswill416 said:

"Both of you are beautiful."

@olumideogunmokun commented:

"That's a model with you right there."

@Isaac Wilson said:

"The way you say who senior who got me da;mn she tall."

@alhassanmusaauyo commented:

"Hmmm with you no more VP, you are just magnificent."

@gnasty5050 said:

"Why you fine like today's bread."

@LexiBeatz said:

"You’re interesting."

@Big_ben commented:

"Me and you said Jesus at the same time."

