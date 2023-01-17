A Nigerian lady got many amazed when she unboxed the big bag of provisions she brought from Nigeria to Canada

The lady took out food items like egusi, ogbono, sachets of milk and tomatoes, and many food spices

Many social media users who saw her bring out packs of Maggi and stock fish wondered if she would open a store

A young Nigerian lady, @iam_chloey, has made a video to show the provisions she brought from Nigeria to Canada.

Using a box she revealed her mother made for her, the lady showed off many sachets of milk and tomatoes.

People were amazed at the things she took to Canada. Photo source: TikTok/@iam_chloey

Lady has many provisions in her box

Those were not all, there were also packs of "poundo" in the big travelling box. She took stock fish, egusi and ogbono along.

Other things in the bag were packs of green tea and dried pepper. She even had game cards like "Whot".

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 1,500 comments and more than 120,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

ItsDebora.K said:

"The whole plane probably smelt like a supermarket."

Marilyn Estrada said:

"Just open a grocery store."

Favour Clement said:

"I’m saving this video for when I’ll leave Nigeria, so I won’t miss anything on the list."

Koffi said:

"Cameroon pepper will be the best."

mary ejike said:

"This is me I even brought Nigeria salt to Qatar."

ifunanya876 said:

"Some of those stuffs are so unnecessary."

Bosslady asked:

"And customs didn’t disturb?"

She replied:

"Everything is allowed."

Eric Ezirim said:

"Hmm, so you want to practically continue Nigerian life in Canada. Na only weather go change, d food & everything is d same."

Lady regrets taking provisions to Canada

