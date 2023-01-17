One selfless woman has taken on 150 children on top of the 13 she already has on her own

TikTok user Dora Moono Nyambe is using social media to create awareness and feed her children

People thanked the lady for what she was doing and asked how they can assist

Looking after one or even two children is tough, but 163 is the next level! One single woman has 13 kids and 150 foster children whom she provides for and looks after on her own in a remote village.

TikTok user Dora Moono Nyambe has 13 kids of her own and fosters another 150. Image: TikTok / Dora moono Nyambe

They say it takes a village to raise children, but that is not always the case. A lot of people do it with no help and this woman is proof of that.

TikTok user Dora Moono Nyambe is the beautiful mother of 13 kids and the foster mother to 150 children. Taking to her platform the woman gave people a look into how she manages to feed all these children on her own.

TikTok users shower the woman with love and gratitude

Seeing how happy she is to be fending for all those precious souls without any support, not even from the government, was an eye-opener. We need more angels on earth like this woman.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@sorriari13 said:

“So awesome.”

@em said:

“You deserve the world Dora, thank you for everything you do.”

@hannah said:

“Do you need clothes or other supplies too? If so, how can we get that to you?”

@Hannah said:

“I will donate when I can. Thank you for changing so many lives.”

@R A V E N said:

“Brb watching all your videos to add views beause honey, you are the inspiration we all needed.”

@MissTriplee said:

“You’re such an amazing, wonderful person. I will always interact with your content.”

