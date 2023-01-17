A very talented Nigerian girl who is totally blind has been seen in a video nicely braiding someone's hair

The girl simply identified as Victoria is still a student and she was braiding the hair of a fellow student in her school

Apart from her ability to braid her, Victoria also ties gele and has expressed her desire to learn make-up artistry

A Nigerian girl who is blind but has the ability to braid hair has gone viral.

The girl named Victoria was seen performing the incredible feat in a video posted on Twitter by Michael Thompson Showunmi.

Despite her blindness, Victoria is able to braid her mate's hair perfectly. Photo credit: Twitter/Cycogreat.

In the short clip, Victoria perfectly parted a student's hair with a comb and braided it as if she was seeing everything she was doing.

Blind girl who can braid hair wows netizens

Apart from her ability to braid hair, Victoria also knows how to tie gele, a skill that is even difficult for people who can see.

Also, she has said she wants to learn make-up artistry. According to her, there is nothing she cannot do.

A caption on Victoria's video reads:

"Victoria, a girl with total blindness plaits hair, she plaits the hair of girls in her classroom..not just hair alone, she also ties gele. She told me we should employ a make-up artist in her school that she wants to learn make-up. She said “as far as they teach me, there is nothing I can’t do” . I love her spirit, y’all need to meet her."

Watch the video below:

