A Nigerian lady has been praised online for the kind of healthy relationship she built with her sister-in-law

In a video that has gathered hundreds of reactions, the lady and the husband's sister sang and vibed inside a car

Among those who really enjoyed their display of love and cordiality were men who wished they had such in their homes

A Nigerian lady, @ewa_096, has shared a video on TikTok that showed her and her sister-in-law singing and dancing while in a car.

The lady said that when her sister-in-law started playing the song, she had no idea that she also knew the lyrics.

Many people love the connection between them. Photo source: TikTok/@ewa_096

Good wife and sister-in-law

In her words:

"Them no sabi the wife they come marry."

They both had fun like one big family. One could easily think they were blood sisters. Many people who reacted to the ladies' video said that they love the connection between them.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Omothayo95 said:

"Love everything about you, ur beauty, smile, Vibes. Allah bless your home. Your such a pretty Wife. Tell your sis in law that she is lucky and your husband too. Much love Sis."

Tbrown said:

"Wiffy you get swag abeg cont.with your vibe."

omodano said:

"Their br marry well sha. you be spec."

Noor(delight) said:

"Make she look front abeg. I love you both."

Tobi Adeyemi said:

"I love her vibe I followed buc of her."

Tman_global said:

"You were on a highway and you were losing focus..hmmm."

Layo’s empire said:

"You see as she tint her hair you no suppose know say she be boss."

LATINO OF TIKTOK said:

"how I wish my wife make good friend with my sister."

