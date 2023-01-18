The Big Brother franchise has taken a unique approach, gathering both Nigerian and Mzansi contestants to entertain Africa

The organisers carried out casting in both countries and chose 10 females and 10 males to represent their respective countries

Briefly News has compiled a list of all the female cast members who will be bringing their A-game in order to win the grand prize

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

‘Big Brother Titans’s female housemates have already started to bring the heat. Image: @zenmagafrica

Source: UGC

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) is well underway. The hit show premiered on Sunday night, and fans of the show are already picking their

According to the BBTitans website, the merged Naija and Mzansi Season has 20 housemates, 10 female and 10 male.

Keeping in line with Briefly News' Women of Wonder project, we have compiled short but crucial information about the ladies fighting hard on #BBtitans to take home the R1.6M prize.

Meet the 10 female Big Brother Titans housemates

1. Ipeleng

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ipeleng is a South African law student. She is originally from the North West but now lives in Gauteng. Despite her shyness, the beauty has a great sense of humour.

Take a look at her photo below:

2. Jaypee

Jaypee is a 26-year-old Nigerian representative from Lagos, Lagos State. She is a model and a nurse who enjoys taking risks.

Check out her snap below:

3. Jennie O

Jennie O, 24, is from the United States but is representing Nigeria on #BBTitans. The talkative individual is a health and safety specialist.

Jennie's snap can be found below:

4. Khosi

Currently topping Twitter trends, Khosi is a journalist originally from KwaZulu-Natal, but she lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. Viewers have fallen in love with her talkative, open-minded, adventurous, and self-aware personality.

See Khosi's pic below:

5. Nana

Nana is a 22-year-old Nigerian from Kaduna State. Her job title is entrepreneur. She may appear timid, but the stunning woman defies social norms.

Nana's photo is below:

6. Nelisa

Nelisa is originally from the Eastern Cape, but now lives in Johannesburg, South Africa

Despite the fact that the 25-year-old is petite, don't assume that makes her a weakling. She is vivacious and outgoing. She also has a habit of wearing her heart on her sleeve.

Check out Nelisa's image below:

7. Olivia

Olivia is 22 years old and from Imo State, Nigeria. She is an aspiring actress who is a glam girl with a wild side. The daring and bold stunner likes to let her imagination run wild.

Olivia's pic is below:

8. Tsatsi

Tsatsii is a 24-year-old South African from Pretoria. She is fascinated by all things scientific, including engineering, biotechnology, and microbiology. Tsatsi is a stunner with a brain to match her beauty.

Take a lok at her snap below:

9. Yaya

Yaya, 30, is from the Eastern Cape and now lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is a plus-size model with a chatty, big, and bold personality. She is self-assured and mature, and she is not afraid to be vulnerable.

You can find Yaya's photo below:

10. Yvonne

Yvonne is a 28-year-old model and content creator from Akwa Ibom State who now lives in Lagos, Nigeria. She is a pastor's kid.

See Yvonne's stunning pic below:

Refilwe Modiselle lauds #BBTitans for inclusion of contestant living with albinism

In other stories, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzansi netizens have shared their honest opinions about the merger between the Nigerian version of Big Brother and Mzansi's version.

The show began on 15 January, and it has elicited mixed reactions from peeps. Some people praised the franchise for the unique idea of gathering Mzansi and Naija contestants in one room, while others said the show is a little bit of a snooze fest.

Among those who gave the show a thumbs up is South Africa's media personality, Refilwe Modiselle, who lauded the show for its inclusion of an albino contestant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za