A beautiful lady has gone online to show people the funny hairstyle her sister gave her kid when she dropped her at their family home

The mother who went to school came back to see that her daughter's scanty hair had been plaited into three puffs at the back

Many people who reacted to the hilarious video had funny things to say, as one stated that the baby was turned into Jet Li

A young mother, @kam_dili, has made a short funny video to show people how her sister changed the looks of her newborn when she was not around.

In the TikTok clip, she carried the baby and turned the back side of her head towards the camera to show the hairdo the sister did for her.

Many people found the baby's new hairstyle so funny. Photo source: TikTok/@kam_dili

Baby's funny hairstyle

The mother said it happened when she dropped the baby off with her mother while going to school. In the hilarious clip, she cautioned people against laughing.

Many people who watched the video said that her sister changed everything about how the baby looked.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 23,000 likes.

Lady takes kid to salon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a kind Nigerian lady, @iam_tracydaisy, went online to share a video of how she took her neighbour's daughter to the salon to make her hair.

She said that she had to step in because the girl does not want anybody to touch her hair and her parents were going to cut it for that reason. She posted a video of their time at the salon.

At the salon, the lady had the girl's hair washed. She had to keep the girl calm by buying things like soft drinks for her.

