Over a million fans have seen a very brief but thrilling 9 seconds video of a girl who danced in public with so much confidence

The video emerged on TikTok and took fans by storm because of how well the girl could express herself through dance

Her dance moves which she punctuated with accurate hand gestures and facial expressions have made her a celebrity

A brief 9 seconds video of a dancing baby girl has emerged and gathered 1.6 million views on TikTok alone.

Dressed in a flowing and beautiful gown, the little girl confidently moved her body to the sound of music.

The baby girl dances with much confidence. Photo credit: TikTok/@patriciamartins445.

Without betraying any sense of shyness, the girl delivered her dance moves while making gestures accurately in the TikTok video.

Video of a confident girl dancing in public

She did not mind that people were watching her as she shook her body. She even turned her back and continued dancing at some points.

Apart from her nice dance, the girl was properly dressed. Her beautiful halterneck maxi dress with floral print made her a cynosure of all eyes.

Her shoes had blue and yellow lights that blinked each time she stamped her feet on the ground during her dance. Her hair was equally attractive. She had afro hair that is so thick.

Her outfit added to the beauty of her dance. A lot of people went to the comment section of the video to express their love for the girl and her talent. The video was posted by @patriciamartins445

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@andreacrumbie said:

"Cuteness overload."

@CAMILLE SHOPPING said:

"Dancing like NEYMAR."

@carol W7 said:

"If I love this baby one more time. So cute."

@Vanessa Ortiz said:

"Go girl go looking good."

@user3240591333568 commented:

"How cute is she."

@Theodorah Khoza reacted:

"Cute! I like the way she dances."

@Maxwell Adoko said:

"Wow beautiful girl."

Source: Legit.ng