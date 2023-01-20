A Nigerian lady who always shares her voiceover videos posted a clip of how she voiced an MTN radio commercial

Teaming with another male artiste, the lady gestured as she smoothly went through her lines in an amazing way

Nigerians who watched their BTS video said they have found the people whose voices always disturb their phones

A talented Nigerian lady, @therealvoiceofsteph, has shared the BTS video of how a popular MTN commercial for NIN linking was made.

In the video, she worked alongside a male voice-over artiste as they read their script into the microphone. Their body gestures and sync amazed many people.

The lady's BTS video wowed many. Photo source: TikTok/@therealvoiceofsteph

Making jingle for MTN NIN linkage

With great coordination, the two spoke with amazing voices as they told people about NIN linkage on MTN. Social media users wanted to know why they kept shaking their heads in the clip.

Despite the fact they were making a production for a video, the lady infused great energy into her act to make it lively.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Just4laugh_0 said:

"So these are the people that have saying 'YOU HAVE ONE MINUTE REMAINING'."

Starbwoy said:

"So this is the people who are worrying my phone always."

Brath said:

"Used to think these people are just computer generated."

Millus said:

"I don't know but I felt happy watching this."

Immanuel_Hupla6 said:

"Waaah, pretty smooth and nice."

mj Michael said:

"Na una dey call person when he dey sleep Abi."

kayden_57 said:

"Now we don see you na, you go tell us how 3gb dey finish in a day."

Nigerian kid wows many with her British accent

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showed the moment a Nigerian kid spoke British English while making an explanation in class.

After she was done talking, her teacher commended her. The way she breathlessly went through her words shows she was taught how to speak that way in school.

While talking, she made hand gestures as a way to show which words were stressed and unstressed.

