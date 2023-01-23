Lady Who Studied Law For 7 Years Dumps Her Certificate To Start Sewing: "It's My Passion"
A young lady has inspired many after indicating how she put aside a certificate of law to pursue sewing, which has been her passion for years.
Evahgathomi
I can't wait to finish my accounting and do hairdressing and beauty
Ibs
Hhhh, we are the same, after completing masters in logistics, I am doing textile manufacturing
big baby beni
My mum feels I am an ingrate because I keep talking of how I want to finish my degree so soon and go I fashion school properly
user9966297060410
Graduate teacher n now into hairdressing we stopping at nothing until we get der
Source: YEN.com.gh