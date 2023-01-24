A Nigerian mother stirred massive reactions online when she questioned her eldest child about how much she saved

The mother feigned surprise as her child told her she is owing N15,000 and her father's loan is over N20,000

Many agreed that Nigerian parents like owing their children money without any plan to pay back

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian mother, @bellepeauworld, made a video with her children as she asked one of them about her savings.

In response, the girl said that though she saved N30,000, her daddy borrowed almost everything. She added that the man took more than N20,000 loan equivalent to ₵544 but has always been giving excuses.

The mother convinced her daughter to forget about her loan. Photo source: TikTok/@bellepeauworld

Source: UGC

Mother persuades kid to forget her loan

The girl went ahead to tell her mother she is also owing her N15,000. The woman screamed. She advised the kid to focus on retrieving her daddy's loan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The woman revealed through a caption on the video that she is not ready to pay the girl back since she gave birth to her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nehita smile said:

"The little girl said let’s leave mummy’s own."

The mother replied:

"She knows I spoil them wella."

chrisyoun0 said:

"Should we tell them?"

The mother answered:

"No don’t oo, we will pay."

ikennafed said:

"Conspiracy against the house vault."

noble ndubuisi said:

"The culture of savings will take them Far... kudos."

Leezee_ohie said:

"Remember your mum didn’t pay u till date so it ur ryt don’t pay."

Faith Keddy said:

"Una no get shame,Abeg make una pay ohh, if not police station go to small."

Gwin said:

"Her dad go pay that one normal he go add extra self but u will not pay ndi momsi."

Cedric enwerem said:

"She should forget about the money, parents don't pay us back the money they borrow from us, till today my mom still dey own me."

Kid's protective attitude towards dad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a baby in a video showed that she is very protective of her father.

This was after the kid fought her mother's hand off her father's.

In the viral video, the baby who was in a tight hug with her dad reacted when her mother called the man her baby in a clip shared by @amayamwiti. With a serious voice, she said: "No hi baby".

When the mother continued, the kid went towards her and tried to pull the woman's hand off, telling her the man is her daddy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng