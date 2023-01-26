A young and kind Nigerian man has got people praying for him as he shared how he made a poor girl's hair

The man who revealed that the kid always picks their trash said he had to loosen her hair because it looked rough

Nigerians who reacted to his video were touched by his gesture of using his resources to better the girl's life

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Nigerian man, @greenwood, has gone online to show how he rendered quality help to a girl whose options in life are minimal.

In a video that has gathered reactions on TikTok, the young man said that the kid always picks up his hostel's waste bin.

The man said he got his friend to make the kid's hair. Photo source: TikTok/@greenwood

Source: UGC

Kid with rough hair gets help

On a particular day, the kid came with very tattered hair and it caught the kind man's attention. He helped her to loosen it all and employed the help of his female friend to make the hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A part of the clip showed the lady applying what looks like relaxer on the girl's hair before they set out on making it.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 3,000 likes and tens of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

Chinenye precious said:

"God bless you guys beyond expectations."

She replied:

"Amen, and you too."

adaeze4662 said

"God bless you."

njidekaachodor said:

"Oh my God. God please give me the kind of wealth that will enable render help to such children God. God bless you guys."

graceonoja596 said:

"This is humanity first."

Mama Evan said:

"Let's see the results tag me please."

---geedee--- said:

"God bless u guys for this."

Presh_G_Erica25 said:

"#Love is the greatest."

Pretty mum of 4 said:

"Wow this is love."

University graduate works as professional hairdresser

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Theresah Adusei is a first-class graduate of the University of Ghana and now a hairdresser after years of job hunting.

The resilient lady decided to turn her hobby into a business after her efforts to land the ideal job yielded no results.

Adusei graduated from the university with a degree in Information Studies and Psychology but now working in the beauty industry,

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng