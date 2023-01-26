A short video of a lady angrily voicing her frustration at her Chow Chow dog that got pregnant for a different breed has gone viral

The lady said that her plan was to make sure the Chow Chow gets pregnant for her kind so her puppies can be purebred

Many Nigerians who watched the video of the dog owner found it funny that she called the pet names

A Nigerian lady, @tessybae2, living in the UK has made a video of her Chow Chow dog as she expressed great frustration that the pet got pregnant.

She angrily asked people how she could go about dealing with the pregnancy, stating that getting pregnant for a normal dog breed was not the plan she had for her Chow Chow.

The dog owner said she hates that the pet got pregnant outside its breed. Photo source: TikTok/@tessybae2

Source: UGC

Chow Chow dog pregnant for normal breed

The lady said that all her care for the dog and investment is about going down the drain. According to her, the animal ought to be carrying pure Chow Chow babies.

Narrating how the dog got pregnant, the lady revealed that it all happened with the dog of a guy she met on the road.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Deyplay said:

"Congratulations in advance to your mix race chow chow."

hajiahdennis 1980 said:

"Justice for this lovely chow chow."

Asiimire said:

"She met the love of her life.. say no to forced marriage."

Chi said:

"The dog said 'I'm not dealing with this today'."

Muturi said:

"The way she turned around."

Stanley said:

"Congratulations, welcome your mix race in peace."

markdyna party plus said:

"Make una carry her go her husband house."

somto said:

"Dog wants to spoil aunty’s plans!! How dare HER get pregnant for a normal dog?"

Source: Legit.ng