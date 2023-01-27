A Nigerian lady was so surprised when she visited her coursemate, Prosper, in his hostel and saw that he had converted his room into a shop

Sharing a video of the man's hostel, the lady showed how the provisions in his room were properly arranged

Many people who reacted to the video said that the student must be a very hardworking person to combine business with school

A young Nigerian lady, @sandraodfrey, has gone online to share a short video of her coursemate, Prosper, who turned his room into a mini supermarket.

Filming the young man's room, the lady showed how a side of his wall has a tall shelf that houses many kinds of provisions.

The young man with his business sense turned his room into a mini shop. Photo source: TikTok/@prospiloliveblog, @sandraodfrey

Student turns room to business centre

He has the whole room stocked. The only place that seemed not to be cluttered with goods is his bed. Every other place has things for sale.

The young man who owns the mini supermarket could be seen attending to customers through his window.

Watch the video below:

Vivienne@2014n.k.love said:

"Huum you didn't hear his name prosper. you shall prosper my brother Divine help will be your portions ijn one day u will look back and smile."

tonyeking said:

"I love these, drop your account, I want to help your business."

Otentikmariam do said:

"He is destined for greatness this is just your starting point you are going higher in Jesus name."

Joy Amy Festus said:

"Awww Prosper is a real hustler, guy is going to be a big name soon."

Ivyluchi said:

"Prosper is very hardworking."

jennifercute39 said:

"Omo. I’m proud of him earlier the better."

Shopwithkloe said:

"It’s a gradual process, before you know it’s a supermarket. Example of start from what u have. Well done."

Ernestestiches said:

"Jesus afar I wan commot for hostel. I dey go my friend house supermarket."

Driver turns car to mini-supermarket

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @leeleeannn shared an experience with an Uber driver.

While in his car, she filmed the interior to show how the driver has the best interest of his passengers at heart by creating a 'mini supermarket' in his vehicle.

The TikTok video showed the back of the front seat which had bottles of goodies that passengers can snack on during their journey.

