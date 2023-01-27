A clip from the ongoing Big Brother Titan (BBTitan) reality TV program that showed the moment Miracle, a housemate asks Biggie about his football team Chelsea has gone viral

The viral moment was a cut from the diary session of the housemate Miracle. He asked Biggie diplomatically the result of the game between his club side, Chelsea against Liverpool

However, Miracle was unable to get the desired information he wanted as Biggie responded by saying he wouldn't want him to feel blue

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video cut from the diary session of BB Titans housemate Miracle speaking with Biggie about football has stirred the emotions of many online.

Miracle in the viral video was sighted diplomatically asking Biggie about the result of a Premier League match between his team Chelsea and Liverpool.

Video of BBTitan housemate Miracle asking Biggie about Chelsea's match against Liverpool has gone viral. Photo credit: @_miracleop/@wahalanetwork

Source: UGC

The BB Titan even further asked Biggie if he thinks Chelsea would do well this season. However, Biggie responded, noting that he wouldn't want Miracle to feel blue about Chelsea, so he won't tell him the result of their game against Liverpool.

However, fans have reacted to the clip, saying Miracle would be left surprised by the time he leaves the BBTitan house only to find out the sheer number of transfers his club had done.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the moment Miracle asked Biggie about Chelsea and Liverpool's match:

BBTitan fans react to Miracle's question about Chelsea vs Liverpool

@togaj1:

"Once you come out you go see another set of squad."

@slimkt9:

"When he comes out he won’t even see any old chelsea players. Baba go see say na new squad full team."

@shugaluv_:

"Once I reach there my own question go be big brother abeg my mother send any soup for me today."

@snoopmilly:

"Strategy to allow Chelsea fan base vote for him.. if you don’t get, near wall."

@quddus4g:

"Big Brother quickly close diary session cos he wan go laff small."

@notnicepcjaguar:

"He wan draw crowds using Chelsea..the guy get sence sha."

@big_jags01:

"I done see the person I go love this year once a blue blue forever."

“BB Titans fans tease each other

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported how prior to the commencement of the reality show fans from Nigeria and South Africa teased each other.

Fans from both countries took particular interest in the accent and intonation of words with each set of fans bragging about who pronounces English words correctly.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng