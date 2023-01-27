A short video of a boy so scared that teachers were looking for him has got many wondering why he was crying

Standing before a teacher, the kid said he decided to skip school because he was told a tutor wanted to see him

Scared that he was in trouble, he cried more when he was told there are now two teachers looking for him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video shared by @youngamidex captured the moment a schoolboy could not stop crying in front of his teacher.

Standing in the presence of his mates, the kid said that he did not show up at school the day before because he heard a teacher was looking for him.

A boy feared the worst when he was told teachers are looking for him. Photo source: TikTok/@youngamidex

Source: UGC

Boy cried profusely in class

Though he was profusely crying, many found his response for missing school funny. To make matters worse, his class teacher jokingly said that two teachers are now looking for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When he heard that, he placed his two hands on his head, wondering why he has become so unfortunate in life. Many of his classmates laughed.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 90 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

blangodmeri said:

"Yoruba language sweet abeg if u don’t hear it u miss ooo."

Cool_Lover_boy said:

"Nah too much Sanyeri film affect dis boy."

Otaobayomi said:

"Oga pupo lori enikan."

Whyt Abiola said:

"Na small Sanyeri be dis boy oooo."

babatundeopeyemi6849 said:

"Make una no kill me for here o."

omoakins said:

"Don't kill him, heart attack wan catch the boy."

FORTY_FOUR_44 said:

"Who fit borrow me more laugh, my own don finish."

Ghanaian teacher cries as students surprise her with birthday cake: “I was not expecting this”

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a teacher wept when her students surprised her with a cake. Students in a basic school in Ghana garnered the respect of online users after surprising their teacher with a cake on her birthday. When the instructor realized what her children had done in the touching video, she broke down in tears since she had not anticipated it. Internet users praised the instructor for showing sufficient concern for her kids to merit the gesture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng