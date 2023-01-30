A business lady has lamented in a video as she showed the goods that her salesgirl stole from her shop

Following the lady home, the shop owner discovered bags of cosmetics products that she had been stacking away for a long time

Netizens who reacted to the video said there are just many people out there who are out to wreck people's businesses

A video shared by @otunbaayodeji1 has shown a lady showing people the things that her salesgirl stole from her shop.

Displaying the things on the floor, she said she was able to catch the worker because of the CCTV she installed in her shop.

The worker reportedly stole goods worth over a million naira. Photo source: TikTok/@otunbaayodeji1

How CCTV discovered theft

In the video, the lady stated that after they saw what she had packed in her bag, they had to follow her home to see the many things she had been stealing. She said that the goods, after calculation, are worth over GHS26,544

The madam added that when she asked the salesgirl what she was doing with the cosmetics items, her response was that she wanted to learn with them. The shop owner advised people to be careful with their workers.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Shamaka said:

"Look how much she got away with. Why won’t she think she can continue?"

Bosslady said:

"1.3m indeed and you show us everything be calming down with hyping..Mtchewwww."

Sandra Collins replied:

"Don’t you know that makeup things are cost,is up to that amount Aunty,she is not hyping anything."

Chizzi _Darlington said:

"Na laziness make you no fit dey shop you rent ... just dey fly fly , till them wreck your shop."

Mzhee said:

"Can you imagine this liver? I had this experience with my former house help."

dawudworanku said:

"Hmmmm dats why de unemployment will still increase in Africa cause de youth is too desperate.U employ dem dey want to collapse ur business."

