Hundred of comments have followed a TikTok video of a schoolboy who danced in the midst of his classmates.

The boy who was surrounded by his schoolmates stood in the middle of the arena and danced with so much intensity.

The boy danced in front of his classmates. Photo credit: TikTok/@princeabor.

The short video opened with the boy already moving his legs at the speed of light. His legs were so fast that they caught the attention of his classmates.

Video of a schoolboy dancing in front of his classmates

His classmates who gathered in their numbers to watch him started to cheer him up.

One other thing that attracted the attention of his classmates was the way his uniform sagged and almost fell off his waist.

Even TikTok users have acknowledged that the boy is a good dancer but raised issues with his sagging school uniform. The video was posted by @princeabor and is generating a lot of engagement.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@official God-Did said:

"Stubborn academy boys prefect."

@logikboi5 reacted:

"Those that don’t like school ebi them dey enjoy pass everybody."

@Rondo said:

"You take him uniform go washing bay saf dem go reject."

@user4382043620111 said:

"Happiness but uniform might land him in tears and when he gets home."

@Amoako Kwaku commented:

"The uniform is very neat."

@nanayaalittle1 said:

"He will be sleeping in class."

@ladyq237 reacted:

"Mama is waiting for you at home."

@sistaobaayaa03 said:

"The uniform weak me."

@Mommy's _Daughter said:

"He is in the mood."

