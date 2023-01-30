A group of kids who started their dance group right from the ghetto has made it big on the international scene

The children were so happy when their flight abroad was sponsored by PSG team and they had the opportunity to meet Mbappe

Many people who reacted to their video said that the kids are the definition of a success that was well worked for

A group of young kids who made it right out of the ghetto through dance has achieved a big part of their dream.

In a video shared on their verified Instagram page, they revealed that they travelled to France to witness Paris Saint-Germain F.C (PSG)'s match against Reims.

The kids posed for photos with Mbappe. Photo source: @ghettokids_tfug

Kids happy to meet Mbappe

The kids were so happy when they met with French footballer Mbappe and he posed with them for a photo.

Their reaction after the shot was everything. They were so excited. The caption of their clip said:

"Dreamers will always Make it Happen. We made it as Mascorts to @psg match Yesterday against reims! Uganda to the World @k.mbappe was nice meeting you!"

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

streetpanna said:

"What I love to see - stars."

tobias_alexx said:

"This is MASSIVE congratulations."

offqwet said:

"Am happy as if am the one who is there am proud of you guy's... big up."

unamuemmanuel said:

"They where like see Messi ... they try tho to control themselves."

mauvict_goddess said:

"My children are going places."

mizizi920 said:

"Imagine just living your dream through dancing. Never take anything for granted. Well deserved."

iamprathamgore said:

"You are the Example of 'Work hard till your success makes noise'."

yomiayoola said:

"Truly happy for you guys! Keep moving."

cy.2659 said:

"Dreams come through. Good one."

