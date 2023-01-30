“This is Massive”: Kids Who Started Dancing in Slum Succeeds, Travel Abroad & Meet Mbappe Before PSG Match
- A group of kids who started their dance group right from the ghetto has made it big on the international scene
- The children were so happy when their flight abroad was sponsored by PSG team and they had the opportunity to meet Mbappe
- Many people who reacted to their video said that the kids are the definition of a success that was well worked for
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
A group of young kids who made it right out of the ghetto through dance has achieved a big part of their dream.
In a video shared on their verified Instagram page, they revealed that they travelled to France to witness Paris Saint-Germain F.C (PSG)'s match against Reims.
Kids happy to meet Mbappe
The kids were so happy when they met with French footballer Mbappe and he posed with them for a photo.
"So far as you are happy": Curvy lady poses with her diminutive husband, viral video trends on TikTok
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Their reaction after the shot was everything. They were so excited. The caption of their clip said:
"Dreamers will always Make it Happen. We made it as Mascorts to @psg match Yesterday against reims! Uganda to the World @k.mbappe was nice meeting you!"
Watch the video below:
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
streetpanna said:
"What I love to see - stars."
tobias_alexx said:
"This is MASSIVE congratulations."
offqwet said:
"Am happy as if am the one who is there am proud of you guy's... big up."
unamuemmanuel said:
"They where like see Messi ... they try tho to control themselves."
mauvict_goddess said:
"My children are going places."
mizizi920 said:
"Imagine just living your dream through dancing. Never take anything for granted. Well deserved."
iamprathamgore said:
"You are the Example of 'Work hard till your success makes noise'."
yomiayoola said:
"Truly happy for you guys! Keep moving."
cy.2659 said:
"Dreams come through. Good one."
Boy who sang years ago succeeds
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a boy, Rushawn, went viral many weeks ago when a video showing him singing Jermaine Edwards’ Beautiful Day song surfaced online.
The boy who was a kid at the time the video was shot is now much older and he had an interview with @kingston11antics.
For weeks, many saw his clip showing him singing in a classroom while in his school uniform. The said video was filmed many years ago but brought him fame recently.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng