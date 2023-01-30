Anastasia Uzodimma is a 30-year-old undergraduate making a living through shoemaking. In this article, she opens up about her craft and some of the challenges she faces.

With growing social media visibility, the female cobbler has proven to be consistent, showing a passionate tenacity for the craft that brings her joy.

Photos of Anastasia. Credit: @annysfootwear

Recall earlier on, one of her viral TikTok videos which saw her working on some shoes earned her compliments from many social media users.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the talented cobbler opened up about her passion for the craft which she started in 2016 and why she loves the art of shoemaking.

Anastasia speaks on inspiration and challenges

Anastasia says that her love for creativity and producing things influenced her decision to start Anny's Footwear, a Port Harcourt-based shoe brand.

The cobbler has a combined following of 8,000 on Instagram and TikTok, says social media has greatly impacted her business.

"Social media has been more helpful because without social media, I can’t afford to pay my bill with what I sell in my shop."

Despite the growing attention her brand is receiving, Anastasia whose shoe brand is her only source of income, says being a woman is in that line of work poses as a challenge for her.

"Many guys come because they think by patronizing me they can get me."

Anastasia on profit-making and deifning moments

d her 6-year-old business as 'very profitable'.

"In fact, I am not thinking of doing any other businesses apart from being a shoemaker."

Just like every creative looking to make a name for themselves, Anastasia also has her definining moment.

She says that realizing that she was gaining admiration for her craft was a defining moment for her.

"It makes me different from every other woman. I am adored by people and many women want to be like me."

Advising upcoming entrepreneurs, she had this to say:

"They should focus and never lose hope because starting is not that easy. People will talk, some will try to discourage you."

