Facebook users have fallen in love with a pretty little girl endowed with stunning black skin.

This is coming after her photos were splashed on the platform, and the post immediately went viral and gained traction.

The little girl is blessed with beautiful black skin. Photo credit: Facebook/Blade Runners.

Source: UGC

The girl is so dark and beautiful that she will always stand out even in the midst of other black people.

Photos of a little girl with cute black skin

Her beauty and the smoothness of her skin have stunned some people who have said they have never seen such dark skin before.

Three photos of the girl were posted by Blade Runners. In one of the photos, she was seen lying on a chair and holding a pillow. A beautiful smile danced on her face, revealing her sparkling white teeth which made her beauty even more visible.

Facebook users are in the comment section of the post calling her beautiful names. One user said the girl's smile can light up a dark room.

Reactions from Facebook users

An Enlightened Life said:

"That beautiful smile can light up a room."

Shinobi J reacted:

"Precious little princess, God bless her and her amazing smile!"

Latasha Smith said:

"Beautiful Black Princess. She is beautiful and that smile is everything. God bless you sweetheart."

Body & Soul- Pilates with Kelly said:

"Ohhhh my what an absolute gorgeous little girl, love her happy little smile, she's beautiful.

Kidney Innovations commented:

"Cuteness overload! Oh and that dimple is everything."

On the Bright Side said:

"I can see the stars dancing in your eyes, you sweet little soul. You are a masterpiece."

Shawn Riddle reacted:

"Precious angel!! Such beautiful skin."

