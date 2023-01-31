The internationally renowned comedian and TV presenter Trevor Noah reportedly landed in hot water at the airport in Mexico

The airport security allegedly confiscated Trevor's afro comb because they didn't know what it was

However, Trevor's trip to Mexico has been a success judging by the breathtaking pictures that he posted on his Instagram account

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Trevor Noah's afro comb was confiscated in Mexico. Images: Getty Images and @trevornoah/Instagram

Source: UGC

Trevor Noah gave fans a sneak peek inside his Mexico trip. According to News24, the comedian took to his Instagram stories and shared that, upon his arrival in Mexico, airport security confiscated his afro comb.

"They said they didn't know what it is," he said, as quoted by the publication.

The media personality is currently having fun and travelling the world. Posting several snaps of his Mexico trip, he wrote:

"The best food, the best people, the best surprise. Gracias CDMX "

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

People react to Trevor Noah's Mexico vacation

Many people have since flooded the comedian's comments section, reacting to his pictures.

@elsilla85 commented:

"Welcome to Mexico! Please do a show here!! There are plenty of us who'd go see you!"

@fatima_larar said:

"It's must be a photoshop hahah, the city looks empty and that's never happened in Mexico City."

@carmen_thoma7 wrote:

"I hope you have a great time in my hometown ❤️ and you also have the chance to visit Teotihuacan:"

@wendyyalas:

"It was such a lovely surprise meeting and running into you twice! As if we had the same itinerary, but it was the best birthday treat on this trip (besides the food and my friends) I could have ever asked for! "

Trevor Noah shares career plans after leaving ‘The Daily Show,’

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Trevor Noah has flatly stated that his career will not end as a result of his departure from the American programme The Daily Show.

The famous comedian announced that he would be touring for his stand-up comedy, which will include a homecoming show in South Africa.

Netizens who are fans of the star were overjoyed to hear the news and expressed their delight on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za