A resilient young lady is excited about bagging a permanent and pensionable job as an educator

The lady shared her news online and noted that she obtained the work eight years after graduating

The resilient woman received kind well-wishes from many people who felt inspired by her milestone and testimony of success

The resilience of this perseverant woman, who never gave up on her dream, finally paid off after she bagged a permanent teaching job.

The beautiful lady explained that eight years after graduating, she was happy to have stable, pensionable work.

@QueenSasa01 shared her post on Twitter accompanied by a pretty picture of herself as well.

Tweeps congratulate teacher on new job

The educator received many congratulatory messages for the new milestone. Many people were encouraged by her testimony of hope.

@_Refhiloe said:

“Wow, this is good news.”

@KG_Sefakwe wants her to relish the wonderful achievement:

“Congratulations. This calls for a celebration.”

@TebogoMotsie remarked:

“Congrats! It’s crazy how they have people working as temps for so many years.”

@alan_sithole advised her:

“Please treat our babies like they were your own. Good luck. I know it’s a thankless job.”

@DDebroy84 added:

“Congratulations. Wish you all the best. God bless.”

@Phil_6312 joked:

“I should look for a way back to school.”

@boipelo_tii felt motivated by her win:

“Congratulations, babe.”

@ernest19_ tried shooting his shot and getting the teacher’s attention:

“Can I enroll for lessons? Any lesson, please.”

Ghanaian teacher laments over poor salary

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young professional teacher called Ernestina has opened up how she struggles to make ends meet, although she works as a professional teacher with the Ghana Education Service.

In an interview with JoyNews, the young lady who is married with a child indicated that life is tough because she is able to make a disposable income of only GH₵600 every single month.

She has been forced to take loans in order to meet the financial demands she has to carry, and that has left her with no option but to survive on the meagre income.

Source: Briefly.co.za