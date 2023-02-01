A woman identified as Deshai Fudd from Atlanta, Georgia started feeling contractions one morning

When the pregnant woman's husband Loston returned from work they decided to go to the hospital

However, within 10 minutes of driving, Deshai's waters broke and she gave birth in the passenger's seat

A pregnant woman was forced to give birth on her own in a car while stuck in traffic.

Deshai and Loton Fudd (l), while (r) is the baby born inside the car. Photo: The post.

Source: UGC

Daily Mail reports, Deshai Fudd, from Atlanta, Georgia, started feeling contractions in the morning of November 29 and when her husband Loston returned from work, they decided to head to the hospital.

However, within 10 minutes of driving, Deshai's waters broke, and she ended up delivering her newborn inside the car.

Recounting the chain of events, the now mom-of-three told Fox 5 News:

"I was like oh my gosh my water just broke and then something like exploded in my pants... a second later she was in my pants... I didn't even have time to have an emotion it was just total shock."

While trying to speed up the drive to the hospital Loston frantically flagged down a police car so it could put its lights on and fast-track them through the traffic.

While they were making their way to the hospital, Deshai said she made sure that her baby was warm and breathing okay.

She reportedly explained:

"She didn't cry so we were concerned until I felt her move. My husband was yelling and asking if she was okay and asking what he should do.

I told him to keep driving and get us to the hospital! I was panicking at first but I just wanted to reassure my husband that she was okay and to just keep driving so we could to the hospital as soon as possible."

When they got to the hospital, the new parents were received like heroes by the medical staff.

Source: TUKO.co.ke