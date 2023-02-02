A Nigerian man who became a carpenter instead of a medical doctor has publicly apologised to his father

The man opened up while appearing in the Brekete Family radio programme and he said he went against his father's wishes

He has become a celebrity carpenter who is succeeding in his chosen field and also touching lives

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian man has apologised to his father after he disobeyed him and became a carpenter.

The father wanted his son to become a medical doctor, but that was not what the young man wanted for himself. His apology was captured in a viral video.

The man appeared in the Brekete Family radio programme to beg his father. Photo credit: Instagram/sagessededieulimited.

Source: UGC

Appearing in the Brekete Family radio programme, the man said his father who is a lawyer should forgive him for disappointing him.

Video of a man apologising to his father

He first asked for permission to publicly address his father who he said is in Kaduna state and was probably listening to the program.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He told his father that he wants to be close to him again. According to him, he is not a bad boy and he hasn't joined any gang to do bad things.

The carpenter said he is using his carpentry work to touch other people's lives. The video posted on Instagram by @breketefamily has stirred reactions from Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@spice_blender said:

"Forget school what will be will be. Who go rich go rich. I read geology. I graduated 12yrs ago with no job. I can proudly say am happy blending my spices, making my cool money. Alhamdulillah for everything."

@6soboo7 commented:

"Wow why will daddy feel his son will make in life if he becomes a doctor. Skillful carpenter is as equal a architect or building engineer part of his training.he can design a building or create any form work, his father's should be proud of him I know some welders that earn above half a million months for this country."

Photos of man who made first-class in UK school

In a related story, YEN.com.ghreported that a Nigerian man bagged a first-class degree in the UK.

What amazed many people was that he initially got a third-class degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria.

He posted his certificates online to celebrate and Nigerians were stunned.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng