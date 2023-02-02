A woman went to get her hair done and got to enjoy the new hairdo for a few minutes before disaster struck

The lady took a video of herself looking pretty and a few minutes later she was robbed of her hair

Online users reacted to seeing the lady who became a victim of notorious Johannesburg hair grabbers

One lady got her hair done and was robbed immediately after. The lady's delight in her was short-lived as thieves took the hair she just got installed.

Joburg woman's wig gets stolen off her head before she got to enjoy a newly-installed wig. Image: /@mellowmnguni1

The video went viral as people reacted to the lady saying that she barely had the hair on for half an hour. People started speculating that the lady was set up as she shared details.

Lady goes viral on TikTok after losing new wig to thieves

One woman's TikTok video she got her wig done and it was stolen 20 minutes later. The lady says that the thugs grabbed the unit right off her head. Watch the full video of her explaining below:

South Africans react to woman's TikTok about stolen wig

Videos of crime always leave Mzansi shook. Online users were immediately suspicious about how quickly they had that happened. People suggested that the hairdresser did her hair and set her up.

nthabi_95 commented:

"I suspect the hair dresser."

Colllld commented:

"The ladies from the salons send paras to grab our wigs."

Kwaku Morgan

"Hi, Ghanaian here, you are telling me, there are grown men, running around grabbing hair off people’s heads?"

hloniphani mthombeni commented:

"The same thing happened to me , and I screamed like I was dying and he just threw my wig back at me."

LEXY commented:

"Bamshiye nama edges.[They left her with the edges.]"

Yozi Gm Modeling Academy commented:

"It's the person that installed your hair who sent him."

unathituta commented:

"And they usually sell it back to the stylist, I have seen it happen."

Thoriso Buyi Luvuno commented:

"What did we learn kids :When we go to Joburg we look like a pharas so we confuse the enemy. Askies beautiful lady."

Ntsako Faith commented:

"A phara tried it on me and the ghetto gal in me was awaken i grabbed him from behind he had to leave his shirt and my wig behind and he ran for his life."

