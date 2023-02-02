The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has appointed Abiola Bawuah as its first female CEO

She will supervise the bank’s operations across 18 African countries, excluding Nigeria

UBA said it is elated to have Bawuah on its board to show diversity and inclusivity

The United Bank for Africa (UBA), has appointed a Ghanaian national, Abiola Bawuah as its first female chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The bank said in a statement that Bawuah will manage the bank’s activities across Africa, excluding Nigeria where UBA plays a dominant role.

Abiola Bawuah, Chief Executive Officer of UBA Africa Credit: Elumelu

First woman CEO ever in UBA

The first woman to be appointed CEO of the pan-African bank, UBA said her appointment shows its commitment to diversity. The bank now has eight female CEOs across its operations in Africa.

Per reports, Buwuah was the bank's Regional CEO for West Africa, managing activities in nine subsidiaries including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Sierra Leone.

Bawauh had served as the bank’s CEO in Ghana.

According to UBA Group’s Board Chairman, Tony Elumelu, Bawuah added greatly to the bank's growth in Africa for close to a decade, bringing a wealth of experience in commercial banking and stakeholder engagement.

Other appointments by UBA

The bank also announced other critical appointments.

The bank appointed Chrus Ofikulu as its Regional CEO of UBA West Africa, Uzoechina Molokwu was appointed Deputy Managing Director of UBA in Ghana, pending regulatory approvals from Ghana. Currently, Molokwu serves as the bank’s Executive Director in Cote d’Ivoire.

Others include Ayokunle Oljulu as the Managing Director/CEO of UBA, Liberia; Theresa Henshaw as CEO of UBA UK; Usman Isiaka was appointed the bank’s CEO in America; and Adeyemi Adeleke was appointed as the bank’s Treasurer.

How Abiola struggled before making it

Being the firstborn, she participated in small-scale business, like selling groundnuts over a table, to support herself and her younger siblings.

Abiola experienced sexual harassment as well and was almost married off at the age of 13.

Mrs. Bawuah's life narrative is spelt out in her book, "Chosen from the Darkness," which she wrote.

One of the biggest banks in Africa

UBA has operations in 19 African countries and global operations spanning the United States of America, France, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

It is one of the largest employers of labour in the financial services sector in Africa with over 25,000 employees and over 37 million customers across the globe.

Source: Legit.ng