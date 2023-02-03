The lady who went viral on TikTok after posting the video of her man has opened up about their relationship

Legit.ng contacted the beautiful lady called Kahboh Patience Fokong and she said their wedding is coming up in April

Fokong does not care what people will say or are already saying about her relationship as she is very happy

A lady who is set to get married to a handsome, small-looking man has said she and her man are happy.

Kahboh Patience Fokong opened up on their relationship in an interview with Legit.ng after her TikTok video went massively viral.

Patience and her man, Kwoyela Derick Gwananji are set to get married in April. Photo credit: Photos provided by Patience Fokong.

How I met my husband

Narrating how she met and fell in love with her husband named Kwoyela Derick Gwananji, the Cameroonian lady said they met in school where she was a student. Her man worked there too. Her words:

"I met my fiance in school where he was carrying out his services and I was a student at Government Teacher Training College Mbengwi."

How my fiancee approached me

Patience said her man approached her through a link shared by the school head and it didn't take long before they fell deeply in love with each other.

Her words:

"My fiance approached me through a link in communication with my director at his office and then we exchanged contacts and began to communicate."

My friends mocked me

She told Legit.ng that some of her friends were not comfortable with her decision to settle down with the man of her choice because of his small stature.

"Yes, I faced a lot of challenges when my fiance expressed his intentions of getting married to me. I told my parents and they were all against it except my mum who stood by me and asked me to follow my heart. My friends mocked me, throw all sorts of slants and some of my family members."

She has however said she does not care what people are saying because she is currently very happy in her relationship.

"Concerning the negative comments, it doesn't hurt me because I have accepted my fate and so is my fiance. The more they throw negative slants, the higher the love because he is the greatest happiness that has happened in my life."

Our wedding is still coming up

Patience has said they are yet to get married and their wedding is scheduled to happen in April.

"I am engaged to him and our wedding is still coming up in April."

Man breaks internet with pics a small-looking woman

