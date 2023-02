A baby girl confronted her father and clearly told him how loudly he snored while sleeping the previous night

In a viral TikTok video, the child even told her father that he snored as loudly as a pig, a situation she doesn't like

TikTok users find the child to be very bold and they are reacting to the video with funny comments

A TikTok video has shown the moment a child confronted her father over his snoring habit.

In the video posted by @renenshimba, the child said her father snores loudly each time he is sleeping.

The child said her father snored loudly like a pig. Photo credit: TikTok/@renenshimba.

Source: UGC

She started by telling her father that they needed to talk in private, but their conversation ended up in a TikTok video.

Video of a child accusing her father of snoring

She asked her father why he snores so loud but the man strongly denied the allegation. The child insisted she heard her father snoring like a pig.

The boldness with which she made her accusations has left some people laughing in the comment section of the video.

Some TikTok users have alleged that the child's mother could be the one talking through the baby.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@jojo said:

"In private she said!! "I love peppa."

@TheLoveWeGet said

"I understand her pain."

@Mmiri Enweilo reacted:

"I love wealth too much."

@MutintaMwembe commented:

"The wife is complaining."

@Essence reacted:

"It’s not HUSBAND today?"

@Opaluwa Faith Eleojo said:

"Your wife is so respectful. She actually wanted the talk to be between just two of you, but you decided to let her spill out in public instead. Hugs baby."

@judith A reacted:

"It sounded serious to be talked about in private."

@nomfundo mbatha commented:

"I understand her pain."

@Thandiz66 commented:

"It is da voice for me "Dad we need talk, in private. Dis girl wil not kill me."

@Merline2209 said:

"But how comes the wife is embarrassing her husband."

Source: Legit.ng