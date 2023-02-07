An old woman who knows how to operate the DJ deck has gone viral after showing off her skills in a video

The nice video posted on Instagram has got many people saying positive things about the woman

Some people have jokingly said she would win a Grammy award if she continues to play on the DJ deck

Funny reactions followed the video of an old woman who knows how to operate the DJ deck.

In the Instagram video posted by @mauasama, the lovely old woman carefully pushed the deck keys.

The woman played music and danced alone in a room. Photo credit: Instagram/@mauasama.

Source: UGC

When the music started playing, she started to move her body gently to the rhythm. The short video showed her touching the deck from time to time as if to adjust the sound to her taste.

Old woman playing DJ deck

The woman's ability to operate the music box has impressed a lot of hearts on Instagram. People have praised her while recognizing her passion for music.

Her confidence and how she operated the deck made some think she had mastered the keys. But despite her efforts, some people said she did nothing on the deck.

Some of her fans have hilariously said the woman could one day win a Grammy award for her efforts and undying love for music. The short clip was later reposted by @notjustok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@orlly_money said:

"Small time now she don win Grammy."

@_tarzyy commented:

"Dey do am like say na pot of soup."

@runyararo_taraswa reacted:

"She gat vibes."

@djhousepartyy remarked:

"People just be stressing their grandparents for clout."

@johnboss123455 said:

"This dj na for only old people, na only them go understand the DJ."

@bantee7002 asked:

"Who’s granny?"

