The world may still be coming to terms with the earthquake which hit Turkey and killed over 5,000 people, but Prophet Samuel Kakande says he already knew about it

According to the man of God from Synagogue Ministries, he prophesied about the tragedy last year

"I knew it would be too much. A deadly earthquake. We need to go and intervene," he claimed

As the world tries to absorb news of the deadly earthquake in Turkey, Prophet Samuel Kakande from Uganda's Synagogue Ministries has claimed that saw it coming.

Prophet Kakande Claims He Prophesied Earthquake in Turkey Way Before It Happened

According to his latest broadcast, God showed him that the country would be hit by the tragedy, one which has so far claimed the lives of over 5,100 people.

I saw it, Kakande says

In a video on the church Facebook group, the man of God reiterated that he foresaw the disaster many years ago.

"I knew it would be too much. A deadly earthquake. We need to go and intervene," he claimed.

He then went ahead and prayed for the victims of the tragedy which has turned Turkey's peace and tranquility upside down.

Public reactions

A cross-section of his followers corroborated the message, adding that they remember when he shared the prophecy last year.

According to them, the fact that the earthquake has occurred goes to prove that Kakande truly is a man of God.

Yidenkachew Assefa:

"I was listening to this prophecy live, and I remember it when the accident happened. Lord Jesus Christ have Mercy on us."

Ejang Agnes:

"Prophecy confirmed. Let the whole world continue to understand that you are truly called by God Himself to serve His people."

Alphine Awuor:

"To the doubting Thomases out there this is the proof that indeed God of Kakande is a true prophet of God."

Annabell Njambi

I was telling people about this prophecy yesterday, I even remembered it was in June and they looked at me like I had a problem."

