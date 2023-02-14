A nurse used her dance talent to cheer up a child who was sick and was admitted to the hospital where she works

In a video that has melted hearts on TikTok, the nurse went into the boy's ward and performed the dance

Because of the lovely way she danced, TikTokers have described her as an angel in human form

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A 60 seconds video recorded in a hospital showed the wonderful moment a nurse danced for a sick child.

The boy was hospitalized in the clinic where the nurse works, and she used her nice dance to cheer him up.

The nurse performed Sick Child by Cocomelon for the kid. Photo credit: TikTok/@lukresiarobai.

Source: UGC

The boy was sitting on his hospital bed when the compassionate nurse entered the ward and started to dance for him.

Nurse dances for sick child

She danced to Sick Song, a popular children's nursery rhyme by Cocomelon. She used amazing hand gestures to illustrate the lyrics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Her amazing dance therapy helped to make the boy more relaxed, knowing that someone was caring for him in the hospital.

He sat on his bed and watched the nurse with a keen interest as he enjoyed the dance session. After she was done dancing, she brought out goodies from her pocket for the young boy.

People on TikTok are praising the kind nurse and telling her to keep up the good job. She posted the video on her TikTok handle, @lukresiarobai.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise dancing nurse

@avivonyarbeatrice said:

"God bless you."

@Peter Waweru705 commented:

"I like this lady. She is wonderful."

@Mwaswanyambura said:

"God bless you dear. Keep it up."

@ma gwyneth reacted:

"Much love."

@sadia said:

"May Allah make everything easier for him and be blessed too."

@Shemeji reacted:

"God bless you soo much."

@user3808266228373 said:

"May God bless the work of your hands."

@user2866808937850

"Go, golden girl! Spread that love to humanity."

@generalfrank3 reacted:

"You're a heart-warming gal."

Man dances for a nursing mother

In a related story, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man danced for a nursing mother.

The woman was sitting at a roadside 'mama put' and was feeding her child when the dancer came.

After dancing for her, the man gave the nursing mother a bouquet of Naira notes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng