"How Did You Meet Him?" Lady Who Married Man in Wheelchair Tells Sweet Love Story, Video Shows Their Baby
- A beautiful lady who got married to a man who is in a wheelchair has posted a video to tell their love story
- In a viral video, the lady said she and her man got engaged in 2021, got married and are now parents to a baby girl
- The video posted on TikTok has stirred a lot of reactions from netizens, many of who had nice things to say about the couple
TikTok reactions have trailed a video of a beautiful lady who married a man who is physically challenged.
The video posted by @theclements2020 shows that the couple got engaged in 2021 after falling in love.
Lady welcomes baby with her physically challenged husband
The video showed when the lady was engaged by her man who is physically challenged and in a wheelchair.
They are now married and are parents to a baby girl. The girl was also seen in the video as she was cuddled by her smiling parents.
Meanwhile, a lot of people are reacting to the video. While some people had questions about how the couple met, others had nice things to say about them.
Reactions from TikTok users
@leratok004 said:
"True love and your daughter looks just like her father."
@KIM reacted:
"Please be patient, everyone on this planet has got a soulmate."
@Shiro Sun-c said:
"Love always wins."
@Batyah .Y said:
"Everyone deserves love!"
@followmefeet commented:
"Beautiful! This is what real love looks like! May God bless you with years of happiness!"
@Julie asked:
"How did you meet? Two caring souls."
@Felix Nelly241 said:
"I never believed in love but after going through your post I now believe that love exists."
@JustlikeSimphiwe said:
"I love this soo much."
Source: Legit.ng