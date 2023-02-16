A Nigerian lady who has already been introduced to her lover's parents and getting ready for her wedding was caught in a hotel

The lady's man tested her, setting up a hoo'kup appointment without her knowing it was her fiance in the hotel room

Many people who watched the video were surprised that she would continue seeing other men for money even when her marriage was near

A video posted on TikTok captured the dramatic moment a Nigerian man tested his fiancee and discovered she was a runs girl.

The man made a plan with a TikToker (@soniaolauzoma) who pretended to be an escort and offered the fiancee a job to sleep with another man for money.

The lady was caught in a hotel by her man. Photo source: @soniaolauzoma

Lady caught in hotel room weeks to wedding

On the day of the hotel appointment, the man was waiting for her in the room, posing as the person who needed her service.

The husband-to-be was disappointed that the lady was into such a job. He said their traditional marriage was already billed for April.

When the lady arrived and finally saw that she had been set up and her secret was out, she went down on her knees crying profusely.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Sabie said:

"I blame guys who thinks giving a lady money will make her loyal, if a lady isn’t self discipline & contented enough, when you meet her, RUN."

Your boyfriend atm holder said:

"Since wen ona dey date u nor prank her na now wen ona don plan marriage u nor wise."

timidare602 said:

"The time he did the test doesn't matter....the point is why she hooking up when she had a serious relationship leading to marriage...."

CNJ said:

"I always talk am. Ashawo no dey change."

StephanieNC said:

"The guy really loved her. he is so heartbroken."

