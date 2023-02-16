A video of a bride transforming her look on her wedding day through makeup has surfaced online

The trending video sees the blonde-haired lady getting her face made up and then her final look

Many people who saw the viral clip have reacted with mixed feelings, with some doubting if it's the same person

When it comes to the magic of makeup, there are no limits to how mindblowing the results can get.

A woman recently got her face glammed up for her wedding and a video has surfaced online.

The bride had her face transformed by makeup. Credit: @pamperpalace

The video which was shared by the makeup artist, Pamperpalace, captured a step-by-step process of the transformation. The artist started by cleaning her face to applying different makeup products.

By the end of the video, the bride appears several years younger and more beautiful than she was at the beginning.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to bride's makeup transformation

afini_enya:

"Everyone deserves happiness. That u married on time doesnt mean a 50year old lady cant get married and be happy. We all with our diff timeline. Even identical twins has their diff journies. Congratulations to her. Im sure the groom wont recognize her. These make up artists wont mke heaven."

simply_gaga:

"Na lie. Must be the bride and her mother."

ozi_oma_16:

"Definitely not the same persons."

fridawiththegoodhair:

"Wearing a blonde wig without dark root and makeup will definitely make you strange. To sum it up she wore a contact lens hence the weird look. Her makeup artist did a very good job, because the aftermath is beautiful."

iretiogooluwa:

"Wow she’s so beautiful! & the makeup artist did a fantastic job."

___louisa:

"All of you saying not the same person because of the nails, check very well they are the same ..even the nose sef."

annextin:

"Naaaa they are switched. This must be the main bride while the other is the mom or elder sis!!"

Source: Legit.ng