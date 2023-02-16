A Nigerian woman who is said to be 150 years old has been discovered, and people are stunned by the TikTok video

The woman's looks and beautiful skin have stirred a lot of reactions among young people on TikTok

Her video was posted by a kind lady named Joy Peters who visited her with some goodies amidst the scarcity of naira notes

An old woman who still looks very beautiful at the age of 150 has been discovered in Nigeria.

The woman was visited by a lady who runs the Joy Peters Foundation and provides humanitarian services to the less privileged.

The woman's skin still looks beautiful. Photo credit: TikTok/@joypeterfoundation01.

Source: UGC

In the video posted on TikTok, the woman was seen sitting with her daughter in a small house.

Nigerian woman said to be 150 years old

What stunned many people was that she was still very strong and her beauty was still noticeable.

One outstanding feature of the old woman was how brightly her skin radiated. People who have seen the video are saying her skin looks like milk.

Joy was there to check on the woman after hearing about her and how she lives in a condition that is not so good.

She was able to provide the woman with some goodies including rice and other food condiments.

The old woman performed a gentle dance in happiness after the goods got to her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Cynthia said:

"This mama go cute when she was young. See skin like milk."

@Habibtykayanmata reacted:

"Please which state?"

@Manchiee said:

"God bless you, sister."

@princess cee reacted:

"May God continue to bless you."

@user548124101206 said:

"May God bless you, mama."

@thatsugarboy said:

"Good work. Keep it up!"

@user93786313167006 reacted:

"May the bless you, sister."

@Momtwins said:

"May God bless you and your family."

@Busayo Makinde Busayo makinde said:

"More grace to your elbow."

Old woman dances, becomes popular on TikTok

In a related story, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng reported that an old woman in a colourful dress danced nicely.

The woman who is still very much energetic danced in the open compound.

Her dance steps made her win many fans on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng