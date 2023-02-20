A young Nigerian man did bricklaying work on his building site to ensure that it was finished on time

The hardworking man who did much of the masonry labour spent money on the building's interior

Many who watched the video of his little house prayed God would enlarge his coast to build a bigger structure

A young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who works as a bricklayer has shown people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort. Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project.

People were amazed by his home's interior decor. Photo source: @2black_01

Man builds humble home

He led the masonry work as he plastered the whole building. At the beginning of the clip, one can see how the building project started.

When the building was done, and people saw its cool interior, they were more wowed by what he had achieved.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Tifeh Oba weare sure plug said:

"Am so happy for you bro this so cool."

Ola_Chaze said:

"You rugged bro I am following you ASAP."

Olamilekan Akinola99 said:

"Congratulations to you br."

Officer thelaw said:

"Well done good job."

oromidayo oluwashegumidogo said:

"Congratulations more keys."

Oluwaseunfunmi Abayomi said:

"Congratulations, this year is my turn double portion this year."

Optimistic nikky said:

"Congratulations bro,this won’t be ur last…I pray my husband own to should set this year."

Kolawonders said:

"Ah ah, see how u turn this to London home, abeg showwwww."

Oluwasheun said:

"God bless you and your home bro... bigger one is coming."

OPEMIPO011$ said:

"Wow congrats the inside cost pass outside."

Another young man builds house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a video to show how God helped him to start his mansion and finish the same. The structure wowed many people.

At the beginning of the video, the man showed the moment bricklayers dug and started the house's foundation.

Every process of the house building was captured. When the main building was finished, he installed solar panels on its roof.

