A group of Nigerian students celebrated their lecturer, who has been more like a father to them all

The leader of the students said the man has always been their counsellor, showing them the right step to take per time

As the celebration went on, students could be heard in the background praising the lecturer for what he had done

A short video shared by @ademoney149 has shown the moment some polytechnic students brought a cake to celebrate their lecturer.

The undergraduates gathered around him as a young man led the crowd to give a speech. He thanked God for the man's life. With an emotional voice, he mentioned how the lecturer has been a father to them all.

The students really made the lecturer happy. Photo source: ademoney149

Lecturer honoured by students

In the short clip, the students also appreciated the man's wife for giving him the support he needed while carrying out his duties. They called her the first lady of their department.

At one point during the video, the crowd burst into a song. Both the lecturer and his wife were so joyful.

Watch the video below:

At the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 18,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

Temmy said:

"Come Laspotech especially business administration you go see giran lecturer wey no send your papa."

adebolaomolola07 said:

"I fear who no fear EKSU social sciences lecturers especially political science lecturers."

LONG 231 said:

"And that guy wey dey give speech go this fail his course."

November_Qwin said:

"I no dey una department tho but eyi pooo ooo."

omobolanle05 said:

"Na lecturer wey treat students well student reward."

Adejokclothings said:

"My boss deserve this,Dr Akinwumi in Lautech faculty of Agriculture science."

Excited varsity lecturer dance in class

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported how a female lecturer danced to entertain her students during lectures.

The good-looking lecturer was moving around the hall to interact with students when she broke into a nice dance.

In the video, the lecturer started dancing gently and gradually increased her pace.

She moved from the middle of the class to the front where everyone could see her properly.

Her dance moves generated cheers from the excited students.

