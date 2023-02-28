Little Henry suffered from a brain condition called Rett Syndrome which he fought bravely for seven years

When he died, his mother sat with him every day between 9 am and 5 pm until the day he was cremated

According to Mary Forrest, as long as he remained a physical presence on this Earth, she wanted to be with him

Mary Forrest knows too well what it means to grieve over someone who meant the world to you as last year, she sat in a mortuary for seven days with her son Henry after he passed away.

Suffered from Rett Syndrome

Little Henry suffered from a neurological condition called Rett Syndrome which he fought bravely for seven years before finally succumbing to its complications.

"As long as he remained a physical presence on this Earth, I wanted to be with him. We sat with him in our home for hours and changed his clothes. It was summer; I put shorts on him, and a T-shirt out of habit. I chose one of his softest, coziest ones," said Forrest on Today

Forrest carried the late Henry herself when people from the funeral home came to get his body. It was nothing new to her because had carried him hundreds of times as he was like an appendage to her owing to his disability.

"We were physically intertwined due to his disability and him needing me to move him around, to be his legs," she said on February 22.

Forrest created a last routine

Ever since the little angel was born, his mother had clung to routine and schedules so that she could control what could not be controlled.

"Without even realizing what I was doing, I created one last routine for us," she said.

The funeral home allowed Forrest to see her son every day from 9 am to 5 pm for a week.

"I’d go into the room and cry, stroke his hair, face and rest my head next to his. I brought a different assortment of books and toys each time. I’d push the buttons on the toys and listen to the sounds, which I had heard so many times when he had pushed them," she said.

"Henry loved music. I sang some of his favourite songs and played others on my phone. Who Let the dogs out and a variety of Katy Perry and Lizzo songs felt disjointed … and at the same time, perfectly right in the little room where I sat with him," she added.

Each time, Forrest would stay for about one hour.

Henry was cremated.

One day his father tagged along as well and Forrest could hear him talking to the body of the boy. Earlier on, he had expressed reservations because he was unsure of how the visits would affect her.

"Grief makes you do some seemingly weird things. Or maybe grief makes us behave in a way that is our truest self because every impulse I had felt completely organic," she said.

Henry was eventually cremated, and his ashes were scattered at a tree in a park that he loved.

"On the day of the cremation, we went multiple times to sit with him," said Forrest.

