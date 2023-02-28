A young man deliberately destroyed a Lamborghini Urus car worth N115 million

In the video he posted, the man named Mikhail Litvin used a crane to drop a large three-ton can of red liquid on the car

The video has since gone viral and made it to Instagram, where it has generated a lot of comments

A man from Russia has deliberately destroyed a Lamborghini Urus car he bought for GH¢3 million

The man named Mikhail Litvin destroyed the car in a live video which showed how it was smashed.

The man said he was promoting his new drink. Photo credit: YouTube/LITVIN.

Video of a man destroying his car destroyed

In the first scene of the video, the man was shown standing and watching as the car was about to be smashed.

A giant crane was seen carrying a three-ton can of red liquid, which was dropped on the car.

It got completely smashed, and many of its pieces were seen flying up as soon as the container dropped.

Many people have questioned the reason for such destruction and waste of an expensive car.

According to the man, he did what he did to promote his new drink, but many people frowned at it.

Watch the video here.

Reactions from Instagram users

@seat_one said:

"Could have fed soo many people with that 250K. This is painful to watch."

@gusfrancopro commented:

"Trying to understand these kind of video."

@_officialgenius said:

"Donating $250k to Turkey & Syria using your drink woulda sold more."

@stephurosenberg reacted:

"Why why why!?!?! People, please be more human. Sell the car instead and donate it for a good cause!!"

@wwwnuwan said:

"These has to be some laws to stop these kind of acts. What the carbon footprint for the whole thing?"

@_.sanvith._ commented:

"When you have more money than brain cells."

