A very talented man has gone viral on TikTok because of the powerful dance steps he displayed at a party

In a viral video, the man danced with his waist, and he moved it in a sweet and entertaining manner

The video has gone viral after it was posted on TikTok, where it currently has thousands of likes

No fewer than 238.2k dance lovers have viewed a short video of a man dancing at a party.

In the video by @stephenmassima, the man stepped on the dance floor with so much energy and enthusiasm.

People shouted in excitement as the man started dancing. Photo credit: TikTok/@stephenmassima.

Source: UGC

He was dressed in a white shirt tucked into crisply ironed black trousers.

A talented man uses dance to entertain people at a party

The confident way he stepped up to the occasion immediately gave him off as a very good dancer.

Dance lovers who have seen the video noticed his measured and uniform moves and danced just like a woman would do. He whined his waist with a lot of strength. The way he moved his legs to the beat was also on point.

Many people there started shouting excitedly, showing they enjoyed his entertaining moves. Others were seen using their smartphones to record a video of the dance. The video has since gone viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Beautiful lady shows off confident dance moves in thick heels on TikTok

Source: Legit.ng