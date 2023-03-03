A father who had travelled for many months surprised his children at their school when he arrived

One of his three daughters could not stop crying as she mentioned how much she had missed his presence

Many social media users who watched the father-daughter emotional reunion said they were moved to tears

A father, @cookingwithsindaco, has shared an emotional video of how his daughters reacted when they saw him again after four months.

The man said while he was away for work, his kids kept asking him on the phone when he was coming back with many "I miss you" expressions.

One of the daughters was emotional after seeing her dad. Photo source: @cookingwithsindaco

Emotional reunion of father and kids

On the day the man returned, he went to pick them up at their school without informing them. The video showed the moment they saw their dad and rushed towards him.

While in the car, one of his girls burst into tears, saying she has missed him so much. She said she was so happy to have her father back. The kid said she does not want her father away that long again.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

Toke_yoruba said:

"So when this man is old and his kids pamper and care for him, the fathers that abandoned their kids will compare themselves with him."

Nana Ama adepa said:

"God give us long life for the sake of our children."

ninagold42 said:

"Chai I miss my daddy, May he’s soul Rest In Peace."

Maameyaa said:

"Awww these girls love you so much."

Hawa Ali11 said:

"Soo emotional reunion please don't go away again."

Righteous de Baron Truth said:

"I hav missed ma baby girl ,she always cries when I talk to her on video cal it's been almost a year."

Pretty Ann said:

"So nice the crying baby is just like me.. since I traveled I always cry wen I think about my family’s back home."

