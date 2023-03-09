Sharing a money-making tip on Twitter, one man had many people smiling with gratitude

Twitter user @therealxolo shared how he makes money by simply filling out questionnaires online

Netizens thanked the man for the plug, and others shared their experiences with this side hustle

One guy had people smiling on Twitter when he shared how he earns money by simply filling out questionnaires online. This plug got a lot of people excited.

Twitter user @therealxolo dropped a money-making plug that had many people smiling. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Times are tough, and working from home with multiple side hustles has become very attractive. So, you tune in when someone drops a Twitter thread to help you earn extra cash for doing something simple.

Man shares a money-earning tip on Twitter

Twitter user @therealxolo shared a post where he let people in on how he makes money by simply filling out questionnaires. He dropped some links and shared some proof of what he’s made.

Take a look:

The people thank the kind man for sharing the money plug

The comments were quickly filled with questions, appreciation and others sharing their tips and struggles.

Read what some had to say:

@therainqueen_ said:

“Awesome plug.”

@Blaq_Hawk1 said:

“Bro your recommendations always come in handy.”

@matsietsimotho1 said:

“Just FYI: PayPal funds can be transferred into an FNB account.”

@Aytheking101 said:

“Nah, the verification be my problem.”

@shiluvankuna said:

“I'll try my luck.”

I earn more money daily than a nurse in Ghana

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaians living abroad have opened up on the earnings they make in the United Kingdom, although they do not have white-collar jobs.

In a video on TikTok, the men revealed that a security man earns more money a day than a nurse earns in a month in Ghana.

Netizens who saw the video shared their own opinions about the two men in the comments section.

