The video shows a group of thieves carrying out a heist targeting several cars known as Hellcats

A viral clip on Twitter shows how a dealership in Kentucky, America, got robbed clean of the iconic cars in stock

Online users shared their thoughts about seeing the Dodge Challengers get stolen with amazing ease

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video on Twitter left many netizens disturbed. Security footage of an American car dealership showed how the stolen cars got driven away from the property.

A group of thieves stole six Dodge Challengers from a car dealership caught on camera. Image: @SaycheeseDGTL

Source: UGC

Many people shared their thoughts after seeing the video of the brazen theft. Some people found the clean theft admirable.

Thieves steal 6 new Dodge Challengers from American dealership in 45 seconds

A video posted on Twitter by @SaycheeseDGTL shows how six brand-new Dodge Challengers were stolen from a dealership. The thieves were gone in 45 seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video of the heist:

Online users have compliments for car heist

People who watched the video were fascinated to see the crime in action. Car and Driver report that the 2023 Hellcat price starts at R1.2 million. People had compliments for the efficiently executed plan.

@LilWhoady_ commented:

"No face, no case. As a criminal, this is an honourable theft."

VTStunner commented:

"Listen theft is bad and all but wow that was music to my ears."

@Mahalo_Mf_BLM commented

"Gone in 45 seconds!?! Oh, Nic Cage has two hours to respond."

@KingFBrutus commented:

"Boy that's efficiency lol."

@MSBOUJEE_ commented:

"Good job."

@XNegusX commented:

"Inside job."

@ryai45411 commented:

"Deadass impressive, they earned them Hellcats."

Rich Ghanaian men park expensive luxury cars outside Kempinski Hotel

YEN.com.gh reported a while back that some rich Ghanaian men caused a massive stir on social media after they parked a fleet of supercars at a car park in Accra.

The cars consisted of some of the most expensive sports cars money could buy as there were Porsches among them.

The fleet consisted of some of the most expensive vehicles money could buy.

One of the notable vehicles in the fleet was a Ferrari 458 Spider, a luxury ride with a starting price of around $248,077- 299,000 according to reliable online sources such as classic.com and carbuzz.com.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za