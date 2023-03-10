A young Nigerian lady stirred reactions after she shared how she transformed her room even though she did not have a job

The small apartment looked so out of place when she first moved in, with only a flat mattress on the ground

Many people in her comment section raised questions about how she was able to afford a new TV and other lovely things in her room

A young lady has shared a video of her room looked when she got although she was jobless. Only a mattress was sitting on the floor.

The window was without a curtain. The floor was also bare and rough-looking. The lady said that despite having no job yet, she was able to fill the apartment with beautiful things.

The lady shared a video of her room with a bed and other nice furniture. Photo source: @slimperry260

Cool interior decor

Months after she moved in, the lady had a proper rug. She bought an expensive bed frame. There is also a big open wardrobe for her bags and shoes.

On the wall is a big flat-screen TV. There is also a mini washing machine in her room.

Watch the video below:

Netizens ask questions

The video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

People in the comment section asked how she was able to fill up the room with nice things without having a job.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

Delight said:

"Thou the house is disorganized."

@wolexdaz said:

"Continued blessings dear."

Kevin Max asked:

"Which magic are you using?"

Esther hair&accessories said:

"Where Una dey see dis money."

ripest112 said:

"Nice one you don’t need job."

Bamidele asked:

"Which work u come dey do?"

Dat _Ivoriangirl wondered:

"How did you archive that?"

