Expectant Mother Discovers She Will Give Birth To Baby Boy Instead of Girl Predicted By Scan
- A pregnant Nigerian woman went for a scan, and she was told she would have a baby girl
- But when she went for another scan in the 36th week of pregnancy, she was told that she should expect a baby boy
- The lady was completely surprised because she had already bought baby things for a girl
A video shows a pregnant woman who was told to expect a baby boy instead of the girl initially revealed by a scan.
In a video posted on TikTok by @amoduoluwadamilol, the Nigerian woman said a 27th to 32nd-week scan revealed that she would have a baby girl.
According to her, based on the information gotten from the initial scan, she went on to buy items for a baby girl.
Expectant mum set to have baby boy
However, another scan done in the 36th week of the pregnancy showed that she would have a baby boy instead of a girl.
The lady has expressed huge surprise at the latest turn of events. She noted that the whole thing looked like a joke to her.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
A lot of people reacted to the video after she posted it. Some told her to see it as a miracle. Some women also shared similar experiences.
@Faith Markus said:
"With the present prices of baby things, sister wear am the gown like that o. We will understand."
@felixlaura372 commented:
"I pray my scan tells me it's a baby boy by God's grace."
@user614924982600 said:
"Thank God your own tell. Mine was a girl until I deliver and saw a boy. I was like hey boy how come."
@Bina8575490780325 reacted:
"Please can scan mistake a baby boy for a girl?"
@user4018112261148 said:
"I prophesy this to myself. Let it turn into a boy."
