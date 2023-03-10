Global site navigation

Expectant Mother Discovers She Will Give Birth To Baby Boy Instead of Girl Predicted By Scan
People

by  Aba Afful Philip Kessie
  • A pregnant Nigerian woman went for a scan, and she was told she would have a baby girl
  • But when she went for another scan in the 36th week of pregnancy, she was told that she should expect a baby boy
  • The lady was completely surprised because she had already bought baby things for a girl

A video shows a pregnant woman who was told to expect a baby boy instead of the girl initially revealed by a scan.

In a video posted on TikTok by @amoduoluwadamilol, the Nigerian woman said a 27th to 32nd-week scan revealed that she would have a baby girl.

Photos of a pregnant woman showing baby items.
The woman said she was expecting a baby girl. Photo credit: TikTok/@amoduoluwadamilol.
Source: UGC

According to her, based on the information gotten from the initial scan, she went on to buy items for a baby girl.

Expectant mum set to have baby boy

However, another scan done in the 36th week of the pregnancy showed that she would have a baby boy instead of a girl.

The lady has expressed huge surprise at the latest turn of events. She noted that the whole thing looked like a joke to her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of people reacted to the video after she posted it. Some told her to see it as a miracle. Some women also shared similar experiences.

@Faith Markus said:

"With the present prices of baby things, sister wear am the gown like that o. We will understand."

@felixlaura372 commented:

"I pray my scan tells me it's a baby boy by God's grace."

@user614924982600 said:

"Thank God your own tell. Mine was a girl until I deliver and saw a boy. I was like hey boy how come."

@Bina8575490780325 reacted:

"Please can scan mistake a baby boy for a girl?"

@user4018112261148 said:

"I prophesy this to myself. Let it turn into a boy."

Video of a mum who welcomed quadruplets

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a mother showed off her quadruplets shortly after she gave birth.

In a video she posted on TikTok, she was seen joyfully breastfeeding the babies.

The video of the babies went viral and got so many congratulatory comments from well-wishers.

Source: Legit.ng

